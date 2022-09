Firefighters search ruins after Sloviansk strike

Firefighters in Sloviansk on Wednesday dug deep into the still-smouldering rubble of an apartment building looking for potential victims following a direct hit on the building. Chunks of bricks, masonry and concrete lay among the torn branches of nearby trees, mixed with smashed glass and broken roof ties. Relatives of an elderly couple who lived on the third floor walked over, anxiously trying to reach the couple by phone, to no avail.