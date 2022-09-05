Powerful typhoon Hinnamnor hits eastern China, Taiwan and Japan

Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and flights were cancelled on Sunday in Japan as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains. Hinnamnor has moved gradually through the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometres per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. In Japan, the powerful typhoon knocked down some trees in Miyako islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday and had temporarily cut power to hundreds of households. Footage on Japanese television showed trees violently shaken by the storm, with fierce rainfall hitting the pavement. Officials said the slow-moving typhoon could add to rainfall and risks of flooding in the southern region. The storm will fluctuate in intensity over the warm ocean waters of the East China Sea through Monday, local time, as it approaches southern South Korea where it may make a landfall later Monday night. Into Tuesday, local time, Hinnamnor is expected to bring flooding rains that can be life-threatening to much of South Korea and far southwest Japan in addition to destructive winds.