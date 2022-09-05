Chileans reject new progressive constitution

In Chile's capital of Santiago, horns blared in celebration as groups of people gathered at numerous intersections to celebrate the results. Riot police used water cannon against protesters supporting the new constitution in the streets of Santiago. Chileans agreed by an overwhelming margin that a proposed progressive constitution to replace its current dictatorship-era charter was not what the country needed, opening a period of uncertainty and dealing a blow to President Gabriel Boric. The 388-article proposed charter introduced rights to free education, health care and housing. It would have established autonomous Indigenous territories and recognized a parallel justice system in those areas, although lawmakers would decide how far-reaching that would be. In contrast, the current constitution is a market-friendly document adopted during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship that favors the private sector over the state in aspects like education, pensions, and health care.