Activists storm 'Gastech' world gas fair in Milan

Greenpeace Italy activists on Monday peacefully invaded the world gas fair 'Gastech' in Milan to protest against fossil fuels, greenwashing and a lack of policies to prevent climate change. Approximately 50 protesters managed to enter the fair and marched through the fair stands with placards reading "Greenwashing in the upside-down is climate hell" and "fossil free revolution".