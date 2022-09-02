Regreening Angola: raising tree seedlings and awareness for reforestation

In Angola’s central Bié Province, the Reforestation Reform project created by the Armed Forces is raising tree seedlings to re-green barren areas in the country. One of Africa’s breadbaskets, Angola has areas affected by deforestation, such as land stripped of vegetation for mining that is a key part of Angola’s economy. The project helps put youth and veterans to work, raises awareness of the need to tackle deforestation, and develops new varieties that can fare better amid climate change. Under Angola’s National Afforestation and Reforestation Strategy of 2020, the country also planted one million mangroves in 2021. It’s Angola’s part of the African Union’s Africa Adaptation Initiative to tackle climate change.

Augusto FUTI, Head of Research and Development:

"We are going to carry out studies related to the variability or genetic improvement of several species. We have studies related to the adaptive capacity of exotic species within our Angolan ecosystem. Our children should be made aware why we are replacing trees, and creating new forests. Because these forests are what will protect us from major environmental catastrophes and disasters, such as desertification."