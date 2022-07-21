Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Streets of Dakar flooded after heavy rains

A woman carries her child and shopping through a flooded street market after Dakar’s first major rains of the season on July 20, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
JOHN WESSELS/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Senegal

Floodwaters submerge streets and homes across the Senegalese capital as the rainy season, which lasts from July to October, begins. 

The capital received 84 millimetres (3.3 inches) of rain within two hours on Wednesday, according to media reports citing the National Civil Aviation and Meteorological Agency (ANACIM).

Locals have blamed the 10-year flood control plan put in place by the government of Macky Sall with an initial budget of 700 billion CFA, the execution of which was divided into three phases. The floods come a month after a density of dust floated over the Senegalese capital and other regions of the country seriously affecting the visibility.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..