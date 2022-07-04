Ivory Coast: 2023 Afcon postponed to 2024 over weather concerns

The 34th edition of AFCON initially scheduled for June to July next year in Ivory Coast, will finally take place between January and February 2024. The Confederation of African Football president (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, confirmed the postponment Sunday in the margins of the CAF Executive Committee meeting in Rabat.

Since CAF's decided to align itself with European calendars, this is the second time the AFCON is rescheduled at the beginning of the year.

The decision was motivated this time by weather concerns. The Ivorian meteorological agency, predicted heavy rainfall in many parts of the country where the stadia will be located.

Ivory Coast has a tropical climate and June, is the height of the rainy season.

Severe flooding caused by very heavy rains killed at least five people in Abidjan, the capital, last month.

Many observers were surprised that a football competition would be scheduled in the country during the rainy season.