France: fires ravage 1700 hectares of forest near Bordeaux

Aerial images filmed from a helicopter flying over the fires in Gironde (south-west France, some 40 kilometres south of Bordeaux), which have already ravaged 1,700 hectares of pine trees, forcing the evacuation of 6,000 campers, after two separate fires which are still raging in the pine forests. "It was apocalyptic," says the village's mayor, speaking of flames 30 metres high on a 600-metre front in the middle of the night.