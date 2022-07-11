Day of prayer in Mexico's Jalisco state after priest murders

The faithful attend mass on a 'day of peace' in Chapala, Mexico, after two Jesuit priests were murdered on June 27 in a church in the northern state of Chihuahua. About 30 priests have been killed in Mexico in the past decade, according to the Centro Catolico Multimedial, a Catholic organization. More than 340,000 people have been killed in a wave of bloodshed in Mexico since the government deployed the army to fight drug cartels in 2006.