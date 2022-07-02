Ukraine rescue workers on site of Russian strike in Odessa that killed 21

Ukrainian rescue workers search through the rubble in the city of Sergiyvka after missiles slammed into an apartment building and a recreation centre, killing 21 people and wounding dozens. At least one child was killed, Ukrainian officials said, blaming the strikes on Russia a day after Moscow abandoned positions on a strategic island in a major setback to the Kremlin's invasion. Images show also destruction after shelling hit the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.