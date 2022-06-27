Welcome to Africanews

Blast hits Sloviansk, mayor says cluster bomb used

Emergency services worked to treat the injured and clear the aftermath of a strike on the Ukrainian-controlled city of Sloviansk on Monday. Local authorities accused Russian forces of firing a cluster bomb at the city in the eastern Donetsk region, saying it hit a residential neighbourhood after dawn. Authorities said the number of dead and injured are still to be confirmed. A woman, bandaged and covered in blood, sat shocked by the road, waiting for paramedics to arrive. 

Ukraine Explosion Russia Russia's invasion of Ukraine Cluster Munition World News

