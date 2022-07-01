Abortion rights activists conduct nonviolent civil disobedience demonstrations

Hundreds of abortion rights activists protested outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday 30 June. They sat on the sweltering asphalt as they conducted a nonviolent civil disobedience demonstration to demand safe and legal abortion access. Meanwhile in Buenos Aires, activists, dressed as characters from the novel and TV series "The Handmaid's Tale," held a demonstration in front of the US ambassador to Argentina's residence.