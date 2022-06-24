Recent shellings damage cities in Ukraine

Recent shellings have left an apartment building in Seversk village near Lysychansk severely damaged. The current main road to Lysychansk has been heavily shelled as Russian forces battle for the devastated city. Russian forces on Wednesday attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar in the Donbas region damaging buildings and leaving residents shaken. Residents on Thursday surveyed the damage, which included shattered windows and buildings pockmarked with shrapnel. Ukrainian rescuers removed a 500-kilogram air-dropped bomb from the roof of a residential building in Kharkiv on Thursday. The bomb was dropped on the building in the neighbourhood of Saltiv three months ago.