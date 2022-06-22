Welcome to Africanews

Indigenous protesters gather at university in Quito over night after protest

An Indigenous protester died Tuesday in clashes with law enforcement during a ninth day of demonstrations against the Ecuadorian government, which the military described as a "grave threat." Since June 13, multiple roads have been barricaded nationwide at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars to the economy, in demonstrations over fuel prices called by the powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie).

