Rocket strike hits Kharkiv's Housing and Communal College building

On Monday, a Russian strike hit and destroyed the training and laboratory building of the Housing and Communal College at the Kharkiv National University of Municipal Economy, Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as representatives of the Territorial Defense and the National Guard, were not in this building at the time of the rocket hit, Volodymyr Tymoshko, Chief of the main police department in the Kharkiv region, said.