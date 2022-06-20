Welcome to Africanews

Thousands return to march in São Paulo's LGBT pride after Covid hiatus

Several hundred thousand people marched this Sunday in São Paulo's traditional LGBT pride march under the slogan 'Vote with pride, for a policy that represents us', in reference to the presidential elections in October. For two years in online version due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 26th edition of the march returned to tour the economic capital and most populous city of Brazil with nineteen sound carts in a day full of colour, music and messages of "fight against any kind of discrimination" and "respect for diversity". With their slogan, the marchers made reference to the electoral battle next October, between the ultra-right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro and the leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is leading the polls.

