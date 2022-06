Brazil's Soapbox Cart Championship kicks off

Competitors travel at speeds more than 100km/h in the Brazilian Soapbox Cart Championship in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state. The carts are made word or iron and the course is 3km of steep descents. There are two categories: the traditional and the FLX which involves larger carts weighing up to 60kg and measuring 1.9 metres by 1 metre.