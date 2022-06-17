Dizzying new upside down house draws crowds

At the foothills of the Fagaras Mountains (part of the Carpathian Chain), in Avrig, Romania lies Brambura Adventure Park. Its latest attraction is a house where everything is upside down - known unsurprisingly as the upside-down house. With its 7 degree incline even the smallest items and details are turned on their head. "The purpose is to create dizziness for the visitor, to lose the horizontal line, to lose all the points of stability and to get this sensation of dizziness, it's incredible. When you are inside, you can feel it very good," explains Brambura Park's architect, Tudor Ispas. Within the premises there is also a restaurant, a bar, a mini zoo, and various activities for children. Leopold Klingeis, the developer of the adventure park, was inspired from visiting similar attractions in Germany. Klingelis wanted to build something unique and says they're just getting started. In the coming months they will further develop the park to include even more wacky installations and attractions which he hopes will attract national and international tourists.