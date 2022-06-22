Bolivians welcome Andean new year in winter solstice

Dozens of Bolivians, including the president Luis Arce, rise their hands in the Tiwanaku pre-Inca religious complex to welcome the indigenous new year 5.530 saluting the sun and asking for prosper sow and harvest. On this bank holidays, visitors come to this archaeological site to receive the energies of the sun that slowly emerges from the east. There are also dozens of Aymara people dressed in their traditional multicoloured ponchos, made of alpaca and llama wool.