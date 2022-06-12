DRC residents repaint buildings for the arrival of the Belgian king

On a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, King Philippe of Belgium and his wife will spend the day in Bukavu (North Kivu, in the east) on Sunday 12 June, the last stop on their trip before returning to Brussels on Monday. The authorities have demanded that all houses on the King's route be repainted, a measure considered hypocritical by some Bukavu residents. Several socio-economic activities on the route will also be halted, such as shop owners having to close down, creating anger and frustration.