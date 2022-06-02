Are African credit rating agencies losing momentum? (Business Africa)

The A.U wants its own credit rating agency

African countries complain about the ratings they receive from global credit rating agencies; they would exaggerate the perceived risk of investing in Africa based on subjective factors. The African Union chairperson President Macky Sall called for the founding of an African credit rating agency. The CEO of an African credit rating agency. Stanislas Zeze Bayard gives us more insight into the expertise agencies from the continent can offer.

The Republic of the Congo moves to improve its business environment The Republic of The Congo ranked 180th in the latest Doing business report, on the ease of opening and operating a company. Brazzaville wants to do better; the country presented a recipe for improving the business environment.

New crypto laws in Nigeria

Volatile, unruly, the adjectives to condemn crypto-currencies are diverse but in Nigeria, these virtual currencies are now part of everyday life, so much so that thirty-four million people pay using them. Faced with the reluctance of the central bank, the Securities and Exchange Commission chose to regulate the digital asset market.