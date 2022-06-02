Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Are African credit rating agencies losing momentum? (Business Africa)

Ruth Lago Africanews, Business Africa, CEO of Bloomfield Investment Stanislas Zeze
By Rédaction Africanews

and Ruth Lago

Business Africa

The A.U wants its own credit rating agency

African countries complain about the ratings they receive from global credit rating agencies; they would exaggerate the perceived risk of investing in Africa based on subjective factors. The African Union chairperson President Macky Sall called for the founding of an African credit rating agency. The CEO of an African credit rating agency. Stanislas Zeze Bayard gives us more insight into the expertise agencies from the continent can offer.

The Republic of the Congo moves to improve its business environment The Republic of The Congo ranked 180th in the latest Doing business report, on the ease of opening and operating a company. Brazzaville wants to do better; the country presented a recipe for improving the business environment.

New crypto laws in Nigeria

Volatile, unruly, the adjectives to condemn crypto-currencies are diverse but in Nigeria, these virtual currencies are now part of everyday life, so much so that thirty-four million people pay using them. Faced with the reluctance of the central bank, the Securities and Exchange Commission chose to regulate the digital asset market.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..