Princess of the Wall of Death'

Karmila Purba revs her motorbike under the lights of an Indonesian night carnival and rides up horizontally inside a wooden cylinder called Satan's Barrel, drawing gasps from spectators looking down into the drum. The gravity-defying daredevil is among a handful of women that perform the stunt in Indonesia, zipping around a structure more commonly known as the "Wall of Death". Women becoming "Wall of Death" riders is "extremely rare", the 23-year-old told AFP before the show.