Somalia's new president officially takes charge of the country

The outgoing President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo handed over power to the new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday.

The new President will now have to steer the horn of the African country in eradicating insecurity caused by the Islamist group Al Shabaab.

"I thank Allah. Today, I am handing over the president's office to the newly elected president of the Federation," said Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, Somalia's outgoing president

He will have to face several major challenges: a historic drought - which could lead to famine - is raging in the country, which is also plagued by an insurgency of radical Islamists, the Shebab.

"Today is a historic day that we should always remember. The outgoing president handed me over the office peacefully," said Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, newly elected president of Somalia.

He added, "as the president said, I request all Somali people wherever they are to support me. I also ask you for your full confidence"

Mohamud beat Farmaajo in the Horn of African country's election held on May 15, garnering 214 votes against the latter's 110 votes in the third round.