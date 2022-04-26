Senate speaker, Abdi Hashi re-elected in Somalia

The speaker of Somalia's Senate, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi has been reelected in a vote held in the country's capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday.

For many, the reelection is a test of the veteran politician’s ability to retain control of the Upper House of Parliament.

Abdi Hashi Abdullahi was re-elected by the 54-seat upper house during a vote, which saw Abdullahi capture 28 votes while his closest rival Salah Jama got 24 votes; Osman Dubbe got just two votes.

Abdullahi's appointment brings the country very close to beginning its general elections to elect the president to lead the horn of the African state for the next five years.

However, this would be after voting to choose the speaker of the 275-member lower house, the chamber of parliament, which wields more power and influence in Somalia.

The lower house is also scheduled to hold the elections of their speaker and two deputies tomorrow, according to a local tv station, CBA

The country has missed several deadlines to conclude elections, resulting in sanctions against MPs by the US.