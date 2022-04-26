Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt lifts ban on night prayers at major mosques

Egypt lifts ban on night prayers at major mosques
Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayer, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan,   -  
Copyright © africanews
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Egypt

Muslims in Egypt will now be allowed to hold mass night prayers and retreats during the last days of Ramadan, according to the government.

In a statement issued on Monday, evening, the ministry of endowment decided to open "all large and university mosques, in which Friday prayers are held, …starting from the night of the 27th until the end of the blessed month."

The night prayer known as “Tahajjud” prayer is customary during the fasting month of Ramadan, with retreats taking place in the last 10 days of the month.

The Endowments ministry had on April 15 announced that mosques would not be allowed to open for i'tikaaf or Tahajjud prayers as a measure to prevent the spread of covid 19.

The Muslim community in Egypt however demanded equality with Christians who have been gathering in large numbers to celebrate Easter this week.

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the average daily number of covid cases was only 89 over the past week, noting that the average daily death toll stood at six.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..