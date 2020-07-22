Africa COVID-19 stats: 750,451 cases; 15,738 deaths; 409,568 recoveries

There are now more than over 750,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 22 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 750,451

Active cases = 325,145

Recoveries = 409,568

Number of deaths = 15,738

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 24,278

Angola – 779

Benin – 1,602

Botswana – 522

Burkina Faso – 1,065

Burundi – 328

Cameroon – 16,522

Cape Verde – 2,107

Central African Republic – 4,561

Chad – 889

Comoros – 337

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,851

DR Congo – 8,534

Djibouti – 5,027

Egypt – 89,078

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 251

Eswatini – 1,894

Ethiopia – 11,072

Gabon – 6,433

(The) Gambia – 112

Ghana – 28,989

Guinea – 6,652

Guinea-Bissau – 1,954

Ivory Coast – 14,531

Kenya – 14,168

Lesotho – 359

Liberia – 1,108

Libya – 2,088

Madagascar – 7,548

Malawi – 3,045

Mali – 2,477

Mauritania – 5,985

Mauritius – 343

Morocco – 17,742

Mozambique – 1,536

Namibia – 1,366

Niger – 1,113

Nigeria- 37,801

Rwanda – 1,655

Sao Tome and Principe – 746

Senegal – 8,985

Seychelles – 108

Sierra Leone – 1,727

Somalia – 3,135

South Africa – 381,798

South Sudan – 2,211

Sudan – 10,992

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 790

Tunisia – 1,389

Uganda – 1,072

Zambia – 3,386

Zimbabwe – 1,820

