Africa COVID-19 stats: 643,679 cases; 13,989 deaths; 332,789 recoveries

There are now more than over 590,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: July 16 at 9:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 643,679

Active cases = 296,901

Recoveries = 332,789

Number of deaths = 13,989

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 20,770

Angola – 576

Benin – 1,378

Botswana – 399

Burkina Faso – 1,038

Burundi – 269

Cameroon – 15,173

Cape Verde – 1,837

Central African Republic – 4,362

Chad – 885

Comoros – 321

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,222

DR Congo – 8,163

Djibouti – 4,985

Egypt – 84,843

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 232

Eswatini – 1,489

Ethiopia – 8,181

Gabon – 6,121

(The) Gambia – 64

Ghana – 25,430

Guinea – 6,276

Guinea-Bissau – 1,842

Ivory Coast – 13,403

Kenya – 11,252

Lesotho – 256

Liberia – 1,056

Libya – 1,589

Madagascar – 5,605

Malawi – 2,614

Mali – 2,433

Mauritania – 5,564

Mauritius – 343

Morocco – 16,262

Mozambique – 1,330

Namibia – 960

Niger – 1,100

Nigeria- 34,259

Rwanda – 1,435

Sao Tome and Principe – 737

Senegal – 8,369

Seychelles – 100

Sierra Leone – 1,668

Somalia – 3,083

South Africa – 311,049

South Sudan – 2,153

Sudan – 10,527

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 740

Tunisia – 1,319

Uganda – 1,043

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 1,089

SUGGESTED

READING