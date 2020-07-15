Africa COVID-19 stats: 625,562 cases; 13,763 deaths; 313,828 recoveries

There are now more than over 590,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 15 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 625,562

Active cases = 297,971

Recoveries = 313,828

Number of deaths = 13,763

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 20,216

Angola – 541

Benin – 1,378

Botswana – 399

Burkina Faso – 1,037

Burundi – 269

Cameroon – 15,173

Cape Verde – 1,722

Central African Republic – 4,356

Chad – 884

Comoros – 321

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,028

DR Congo – 8,135

Djibouti – 4,979

Egypt – 83,930

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 232

Eswatini – 1,434

Ethiopia – 7,969

Gabon – 6,026

(The) Gambia – 64

Ghana – 24,988

Guinea – 6,200

Guinea-Bissau – 1,842

Ivory Coast – 13,037

Kenya – 10,791

Lesotho – 256

Liberia – 1,024

Libya – 1,563

Madagascar – 4,867

Malawi – 2,497

Mali – 2,423

Mauritania – 5,518

Mauritius – 342

Morocco – 16,097

Mozambique – 1,268

Namibia – 864

Niger – 1,099

Nigeria- 33,616

Rwanda – 1,416

Sao Tome and Principe – 732

Senegal – 8,243

Seychelles – 100

Sierra Leone – 1,651

Somalia – 3,076

South Africa – 298,292

South Sudan – 2,148

Sudan – 10,417

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 731

Tunisia – 1,306

Uganda – 1,040

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 1,064

