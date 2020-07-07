Africa COVID-19 stats: 492,805 cases; 11,659 deaths; 237,042 recoveries

There are now more than over 490,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 7 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 492,805

Active cases = 244,104

Recoveries = 227,2042

Number of deaths = 11,659

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 16,404

Angola – 346

Benin – 1,199

Botswana – 314

Burkina Faso – 1,000

Burundi – 191

Cameroon – 14,916

Cape Verde – 1,463

Central African Republic – 4,033

Chad – 872

Comoros – 311

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,557

DR Congo – 7,432

Djibouti – 4,822

Egypt – 76,222

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 215

Eswatini – 1,011

Ethiopia – 5,846

Gabon – 5,743

(The) Gambia – 61

Ghana – 21,077

Guinea – 5,610

Guinea-Bissau – 1,790

Ivory Coast – 10,966

Kenya – 8,067

Lesotho – 91

Liberia – 891

Libya – 1,117

Madagascar – 3,250

Malawi – 1,742

Mali – 2331

Mauritania – 4,948

Mauritius – 342

Morocco – 14,379

Mozambique – 1,012

Namibia – 485

Niger – 1,093

Nigeria- 29,286

Rwanda – 1,113

Sao Tome and Principe – 721

Senegal – 7,478

Seychelles – 81

Sierra Leone – 1,547

Somalia – 3,006

South Africa – 205,721

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 9,894

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 680

Tunisia – 1,199

Uganda – 953

Zambia – 1,632

Zimbabwe – 734

