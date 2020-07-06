Africa COVID-19 stats: 476,967 cases; 11,366 deaths; 227,282 recoveries

There are now more than over 470,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: June 30 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 476,967

Active cases = 238,319

Recoveries = 227,282

Number of deaths = 11,366

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 15,941

Angola – 346

Benin – 1,199

Botswana – 277

Burkina Faso – 987

Burundi – 191

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,451

Central African Republic – 3,969

Chad – 872

Comoros – 311

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,557

DR Congo – 7,411

Djibouti – 4,792

Egypt – 75,253

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 215

Eswatini – 988

Ethiopia – 5,846

Gabon – 5,620

(The) Gambia – 57

Ghana – 20,085

Guinea – 5,610

Guinea-Bissau – 1,765

Ivory Coast – 10,772

Kenya – 7,886

Lesotho – 79

Liberia – 874

Libya – 1,046

Madagascar – 2,941

Malawi – 1,742

Mali – 2330

Mauritania – 4,879

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 14,329

Mozambique – 987

Namibia – 485

Niger – 1,088

Nigeria- 28,711

Rwanda – 1,105

Sao Tome and Principe – 720

Senegal – 7,400

Seychelles – 81

Sierra Leone – 1,542

Somalia – 2,997

South Africa – 196,750

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 9,767

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 680

Tunisia – 1,188

Uganda – 953

Zambia – 1,632

Zimbabwe – 716

SUGGESTED

READING