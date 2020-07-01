Africa COVID-19 stats: 404,796 cases; 10,147 deaths; 192,600 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 390,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: June 30 at 7:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 404,796
- Active cases = 202,049
- Recoveries = 192,600
- Number of deaths = 10,147
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 13,907
- Angola – 284
- Benin – 1,199
- Botswana – 227
- Burkina Faso – 992
- Burundi – 170
- Cameroon – 12,592
- Cape Verde – 1,227
- Central African Republic – 3,745
- Chad – 866
- Comoros – 303
- Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087
- DR Congo – 7,039
- Djibouti – 4,682
- Egypt – 68,311
- Equatorial Guinea – 2,001
- Eritrea – 203
- Eswatini – 812
- Ethiopia – 5,846
- Gabon – 5,394
- (The) Gambia – 49
- Ghana – 17,741
- Guinea – 5,391
- Guinea-Bissau – 1,654
- Ivory Coast – 9,499
- Kenya – 6,366
- Lesotho – 27
- Liberia – 780
- Libya – 824
- Madagascar – 2,214
- Malawi – 1,224
- Mali – 2,181
- Mauritania – 4,363
- Mauritius – 341
- Morocco – 12,533
- Mozambique – 889
- Namibia – 205
- Niger – 1,075
- Nigeria- 25,694
- Rwanda – 1,025
- Sao Tome and Principe – 714
- Senegal – 6,793
- Seychelles – 81
- Sierra Leone – 1,462
- Somalia – 2,924
- South Africa – 151,209
- South Sudan – 2,007
- Sudan – 9,257
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 650
- Tunisia – 1,174
- Uganda – 889
- Zambia – 1,594
- Zimbabwe – 591
Go to video
AFCON moved to 2022, delayed CHAN slated for Jan. 2021
Go to video
Rwanda COVID-19: cases pass 1,000 mark; detention center infected
Go to video
Ethiopia coronavirus: 5,846 cases; deaths pass 100
Go to video
Women occupy 30% of Burundi's new cabinet
Go to video
Photos: 114-year-old Ethiopian monk survives coronavirus
06:13
Algeria to keep borders closed till COVID-19 ends [Morning Call]