Africa COVID-19 stats: 404,796 cases; 10,147 deaths; 192,600 recoveries

There are now more than over 390,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 30 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 404,796

Active cases = 202,049

Recoveries = 192,600

Number of deaths = 10,147

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 13,907

Angola – 284

Benin – 1,199

Botswana – 227

Burkina Faso – 992

Burundi – 170

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,227

Central African Republic – 3,745

Chad – 866

Comoros – 303

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 7,039

Djibouti – 4,682

Egypt – 68,311

Equatorial Guinea – 2,001

Eritrea – 203

Eswatini – 812

Ethiopia – 5,846

Gabon – 5,394

(The) Gambia – 49

Ghana – 17,741

Guinea – 5,391

Guinea-Bissau – 1,654

Ivory Coast – 9,499

Kenya – 6,366

Lesotho – 27

Liberia – 780

Libya – 824

Madagascar – 2,214

Malawi – 1,224

Mali – 2,181

Mauritania – 4,363

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 12,533

Mozambique – 889

Namibia – 205

Niger – 1,075

Nigeria- 25,694

Rwanda – 1,025

Sao Tome and Principe – 714

Senegal – 6,793

Seychelles – 81

Sierra Leone – 1,462

Somalia – 2,924

South Africa – 151,209

South Sudan – 2,007

Sudan – 9,257

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 650

Tunisia – 1,174

Uganda – 889

Zambia – 1,594

Zimbabwe – 591

