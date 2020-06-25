Coronavirus in Africa: 335,791 cases; 8,856 deaths; 160,829 recoveries

There are now more than over 330,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: June 25 at 7:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 335,791

Active cases = 166,106

Recoveries = 160,829

Number of deaths = 8,856

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 12,248

Angola – 197

Benin – 902

Botswana – 92

Burkina Faso – 919

Burundi – 144

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 999

Central African Republic – 3,099

Chad – 860

Comoros – 265

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 6,213

Djibouti – 4,630

Egypt – 59,561

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 144

Eswatini – 690

Ethiopia – 5,034

Gabon – 4,956

(The) Gambia – 42

Ghana – 15,013

Guinea – 5,174

Guinea-Bissau – 1,556

Ivory Coast – 8,164

Kenya – 5,206

Lesotho – 17

Liberia – 662

Libya – 670

Madagascar – 1,787

Malawi – 941

Mali – 2,005

Mauritania – 3,519

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 10,907

Mozambique – 762

Namibia – 76

Niger – 1,051

Nigeria- 22,020

Rwanda – 830

Sao Tome and Principe – 710

Senegal – 6,129

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,354

Somalia – 2,835

South Africa – 111,796

South Sudan – 1,942

Sudan – 8,889

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 583

Tunisia – 1,160

Uganda – 805

Zambia – 1,489

Zimbabwe – 530

SUGGESTED

READING