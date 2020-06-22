Coronavirus in Africa: 306,390 cases; 8,116 deaths; 146,337 recoveries

There are now more than over 300,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: June 22 at 7:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 297,112

Active cases = 151,937

Recoveries = 146,337

Number of deaths = 8,116

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 11,771

Angola – 183

Benin – 765

Botswana – 89

Burkina Faso – 903

Burundi – 144

Cameroon – 11,892

Cape Verde – 890

Central African Republic – 2,808

Chad – 858

Comoros – 247

Congo-Brazzaville – 883

DR Congo – 5,826

Djibouti – 4,582

Egypt – 55,233

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 143

Eswatini – 635

Ethiopia – 4,532

Gabon – 4,428

(The) Gambia – 37

Ghana – 14,154

Guinea – 4,988

Guinea-Bissau – 1,541

Ivory Coast – 7,492

Kenya – 4,738

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 626

Libya – 571

Madagascar – 1,596

Malawi – 730

Mali – 1,933

Mauritania – 2,984

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 9,977

Mozambique – 733

Namibia – 55

Niger – 1,036

Nigeria- 20,244

Rwanda – 728

Sao Tome and Principe – 698

Senegal – 5,888

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,327

Somalia – 2,779

South Africa – 97,302

South Sudan – 1,892

Sudan – 8,580

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 569

Tunisia – 1,157

Uganda – 770

Zambia – 1,430

Zimbabwe – 489

SUGGESTED

READING