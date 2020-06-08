Coronavirus in Africa: 189,559 cases; 5,189 deaths; 82,985 recoveries

There are now more than over 150,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 8 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 189,559

Number of deaths = 5,189

Recoveries = 82,985

Active cases = 101,385

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,154

Angola – 91

Benin – 261

Botswana – 40

Burkina Faso – 889

Burundi – 83

Cameroon – 7,908

Cape Verde – 554

Central African Republic – 1,634

Chad – 837

Comoros – 141

Congo-Brazzaville – 683

DR Congo – 4,016

Djibouti – 4,207

Egypt – 34,079

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 40

Eswatini – 333

Ethiopia – 2,020

Gabon – 3,101

(The) Gambia – 26

Ghana – 9,638

Guinea – 4,117

Guinea-Bissau – 1,368

Ivory Coast – 3,739

Kenya – 2,767

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 359

Libya – 256

Madagascar – 1,052

Malawi – 438

Mali – 1,533

Mauritania – 1,049

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,224

Mozambique – 424

Namibia – 29

Niger – 973

Nigeria – 12,486

Rwanda – 439

Sao Tome and Principe – 513

Senegal – 4,328

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 969

Somalia – 2,334

South Africa – 48,285

South Sudan – 1,317

Sudan – 6,081

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 495

Tunisia – 1,087

Uganda – 616

Zambia – 1,089

Zimbabwe – 282

