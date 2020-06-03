Coronavirus in Africa: 158,030 cases; 4,505 deaths; 67,491 recoveries

There are now more than over 150,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 2 at 13:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 158,030

Number of deaths = 4,505

Recoveries = 67,491

Active cases = 86,034

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 9,626

Angola – 86

Benin – 244

Botswana – 40

Burkina Faso – 881

Burundi – 63

Cameroon – 6,585

Cape Verde – 466

Central African Republic – 1,173

Chad – 803

Comoros – 132

Congo-Brazzaville – 611

DR Congo – 3,495

Djibouti – 3,779

Egypt – 27,536

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 40

Eswatini – 294

Ethiopia – 1,486

Gabon – 2,803

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 8,297

Guinea – 3,886

Guinea-Bissau – 1,339

Ivory Coast – 3,024

Kenya – 2,093

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 316

Libya – 182

Madagascar – 908

Malawi – 358

Mali – 1,351

Mauritania – 668

Mauritius – 335

Morocco – 7,910

Mozambique – 307

Namibia – 25

Niger – 960

Nigeria- 10,819

Rwanda – 384

Sao Tome and Principe – 484

Senegal – 3,932

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 909

Somalia – 2,089

South Africa – 35,812

South Sudan – 994

Sudan – 5,310

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 445

Tunisia – 1,087

Uganda – 507

Zambia – 1,089

Zimbabwe – 206

