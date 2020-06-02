Coronavirus in Africa: 152,500 cases; 4,344 deaths; 64,047 recoveries

There are now more than over 150,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 2 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 152,500

Number of deaths = 4,344

Recoveries = 64,047

Active cases = 84,109

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 9,513

Angola – 86

Benin – 243

Botswana – 38

Burkina Faso – 847

Burundi – 63

Cameroon – 6,397

Cape Verde – 458

Central African Republic – 1,069

Chad – 790

Comoros – 106

Congo-Brazzaville – 611

DR Congo – 3,195

Djibouti – 3,569

Egypt – 26,384

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 293

Ethiopia – 1,257

Gabon – 2,655

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 8,070

Guinea – 3,844

Guinea-Bissau – 1,339

Ivory Coast – 2,951

Kenya – 2,021

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 296

Libya – 168

Madagascar – 826

Malawi – 336

Mali – 1,315

Mauritania – 588

Mauritius – 335

Morocco – 7,833

Mozambique – 254

Namibia – 25

Niger – 958

Nigeria- 10,578

Rwanda – 377

Sao Tome and Principe – 484

Senegal – 3,739

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 865

Somalia – 2,023

South Africa – 34,357

South Sudan – 994

Sudan – 5,173

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 443

Tunisia – 1,084

Uganda – 457

Zambia – 1,089

Zimbabwe – 203

