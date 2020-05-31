Coronavirus in Africa: 141,599 cases; 4,070 deaths; 59,191 recoveries

There are now more than over 140,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 31 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 141,599

Number of deaths = 4,070

Recoveries = 59,191

Active cases = 78,338

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 9,267

Angola – 84

Benin – 224

Botswana – 35

Burkina Faso – 847

Burundi – 63

Cameroon – 5,904

Cape Verde – 421

Central African Republic – 962

Chad – 759

Comoros – 106

Congo-Brazzaville – 571

DR Congo – 2,966

Djibouti – 3,194

Egypt – 23,449

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 283

Ethiopia – 1,063

Gabon – 2,655

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 7,768

Guinea – 3,706

Guinea-Bissau – 1,256

Ivory Coast – 2,799

Kenya – 1,888

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 280

Libya – 130

Madagascar – 758

Malawi – 279

Mali – 1,250

Mauritania – 483

Mauritius – 335

Morocco – 7,780

Mozambique – 244

Namibia – 23

Niger – 956

Nigeria- 9,855

Rwanda – 359

Sao Tome and Principe – 479

Senegal – 3,535

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 852

Somalia – 1,916

South Africa – 30,967

South Sudan – 994

Sudan – 4,800

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 433

Tunisia – 1,076

Uganda – 413

Zambia – 1,057

Zimbabwe – 174

