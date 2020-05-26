Coronavirus in Africa: 115,892 cases; 3,479 deaths; 46,553 recoveries

There are now more than over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 26 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 115,892

Number of deaths = 3,479

Recoveries = 46,553

Active cases = 65,860

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 8,503

Angola – 70

Benin – 191

Botswana – 35

Burkina Faso – 832

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 4,890

Cape Verde – 390

Central African Republic – 652

Chad – 687

Comoros – 87

Congo-Brazzaville – 487

DR Congo – 2,297

Djibouti – 2,468

Egypt – 17,967

Equatorial Guinea – 1,043

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 256

Ethiopia – 655

Gabon – 2,135

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 6,808

Guinea – 3,275

Guinea-Bissau – 1,178

Ivory Coast – 2,423

Kenya – 1,286

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 265

Libya – 75

Madagascar – 542

Malawi – 101

Mali – 1,059

Mauritania – 262

Mauritius – 334

Morocco – 7,532

Mozambique – 209

Namibia – 21

Niger – 951

Nigeria – 8,068

Rwanda – 336

Sao Tome and Principe – 299

Senegal – 3,130

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 735

Somalia – 1,689

South Africa – 23,615

South Sudan – 806

Sudan – 3,976

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 386

Tunisia – 1,051

Uganda – 222

Zambia – 920

Zimbabwe – 56

