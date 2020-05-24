Coronavirus in Africa: 107,747 cases; 3,257 deaths; 42,924 recoveries

There are now more than over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 24 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 107,747

Number of deaths = 3,257

Recoveries = 42,924

Active cases = 61,566

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 8,113

Angola – 61

Benin – 135

Botswana – 30

Burkina Faso – 814

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 4,400

Cape Verde – 371

Central African Republic – 552

Chad – 648

Comoros – 78

Congo-Brazzaville – 487

DR Congo – 2,025

Djibouti – 2,270

Egypt – 16,513

Equatorial Guinea – 960

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 238

Ethiopia – 494

Gabon – 1,934

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 6,617

Guinea – 3,176

Guinea-Bissau – 1,114

Ivory Coast – 2,366

Kenya – 1,192

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 255

Libya – 75

Madagascar – 448

Malawi – 82

Mali – 1,015

Mauritania – 227

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 7,406

Mozambique – 168

Namibia – 20

Niger – 943

Nigeria- 7,526

Rwanda – 325

Sao Tome and Principe – 251

Senegal – 2,976

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 621

Somalia – 1,594

South Africa – 21,343

South Sudan – 655

Sudan – 3,628

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 373

Tunisia – 1,048

Uganda – 198

Zambia – 920

Zimbabwe – 56

