Coronavirus in Africa: 103,875 cases; 3,184 deaths; 41,576 recoveries

There are now more than over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 23 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 103,875

Number of deaths = 3,184

Recoveries = 41,576

Active cases = 59,115

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 7,918

Angola – 60

Benin – 135

Botswana – 30

Burkina Faso – 814

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 4,400

Cape Verde – 362

Central African Republic – 479

Chad – 611

Comoros – 78

Congo-Brazzaville – 469

DR Congo – 1,945

Djibouti – 2,270

Egypt – 15,786

Equatorial Guinea – 960

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 225

Ethiopia – 433

Gabon – 1,728

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 6,486

Guinea – 3,067

Guinea-Bissau – 1,114

Ivory Coast – 2,341

Kenya – 1,161

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 249

Libya – 72

Madagascar – 448

Malawi – 82

Mali – 969

Mauritania – 200

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 7,332

Mozambique – 164

Namibia – 19

Niger – 937

Nigeria- 7,261

Rwanda – 321

Sao Tome and Principe – 251

Senegal – 2,909

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 606

Somalia – 1,594

South Africa – 20,125

South Sudan – 563

Sudan – 3,378

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 363

Tunisia – 1,048

Uganda – 175

Zambia – 920

Zimbabwe – 51

