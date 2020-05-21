Coronavirus in Africa: 95,482 cases; 3,000 deaths; 38,120 recoveries

There are now more than over 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 21 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 95,482

Number of deaths = 3,000

Recoveries = 38,120

Active cases = 54,362

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 7,542

Angola – 52

Benin – 130

Botswana – 29

Burkina Faso – 809

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 3,733

Cape Verde – 349

Central African Republic – 418

Chad – 565

Comoros – 34

Congo-Brazzaville – 420

DR Congo – 1,731

Djibouti – 1,828

Egypt – 14,229

Equatorial Guinea – 890

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 217

Ethiopia – 389

Gabon – 1,567

(The) Gambia – 24

Ghana – 6,269

Guinea – 2,863

Guinea-Bissau – 1,089

Ivory Coast – 2,231

Kenya – 1,029

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 238

Libya – 69

Madagascar – 371

Malawi – 71

Mali – 931

Mauritania – 141

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 7,133

Mozambique – 156

Namibia – 16

Niger – 920

Nigeria- 6,677

Rwanda – 314

Sao Tome and Principe – 251

Senegal – 2,714

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 570

Somalia – 1,573

South Africa – 18,003

South Sudan – 290

Sudan – 3,138

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 340

Tunisia – 1,045

Uganda – 264

Zambia – 832

Zimbabwe – 48

