Coronavirus in Africa: 91,413 cases; 2,907 deaths; 35,828 recoveries

There are now more than over 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the “John Hopkins University”: and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 20 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 91,413

Number of deaths = 2,907

Recoveries = 35,828

Active cases = 52,678

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 7,377

Angola – 52

Benin – 130

Botswana – 25

Burkina Faso – 796

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 3,529

Cape Verde – 335

Central African Republic – 366

Chad – 545

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 420

DR Congo – 1,629

Djibouti – 1,618

Egypt – 13,484

Equatorial Guinea – 825

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 208

Ethiopia – 365

Gabon – 1,502

(The) Gambia – 24

Ghana – 6,096

Guinea – 2,863

Guinea-Bissau – 1,038

Ivory Coast – 2,153

Kenya – 963

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 233

Libya – 68

Madagascar – 326

Malawi – 70

Mali – 901

Mauritania – 131

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 7,023

Mozambique – 146

Namibia – 16

Niger – 914

Nigeria- 6,401

Rwanda – 308

Sao Tome and Principe – 251

Senegal – 2,617

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 534

Somalia – 1,502

South Africa – 17,200

South Sudan – 290

Sudan – 2,728

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 338

Tunisia – 1,044

Uganda – 260

Zambia – 772

Zimbabwe – 46

