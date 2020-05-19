Coronavirus in Africa: 88,264 cases; 2,832 deaths; 33,898 recoveries

There are now more than over 80,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 19 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 88,264

Number of deaths = 2,832

Recoveries = 33,898

Active cases = 51,534

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 7,201

Angola – 50

Benin – 339

Botswana – 25

Burkina Faso – 796

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 3,529

Cape Verde – 328

Central African Republic – 327

Chad – 519

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 412

DR Congo – 1,538

Djibouti – 1,518

Egypt – 12,764

Equatorial Guinea – 719

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 205

Ethiopia – 352

Gabon – 1,432

(The) Gambia – 24

Ghana – 5,735

Guinea – 2,796

Guinea-Bissau – 1,032

Ivory Coast – 2,119

Kenya – 912

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 229

Libya – 65

Madagascar – 322

Malawi – 70

Mali – 874

Mauritania – 81

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,952

Mozambique – 145

Namibia – 16

Niger – 909

Nigeria- 6,175

Rwanda – 297

Sao Tome and Principe – 246

Senegal – 2,544

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 509

Somalia – 1,455

South Africa – 16,433

South Sudan – 290

Sudan – 2,591

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 330

Tunisia – 1,043

Uganda – 248

Zambia – 761

Zimbabwe – 46

