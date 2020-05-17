Coronavirus in Africa: 81,608 cases; 2,708 deaths; 31,122 recoveries

There are now more than over 80,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 17 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 81,608

Number of deaths = 2,708

Recoveries = 31,122

Active cases = 47,778

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 6,821

Angola – 48

Benin – 339

Botswana – 25

Burkina Faso – 782

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 3,105

Cape Verde – 328

Central African Republic – 327

Chad – 474

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 391

DR Congo – 1,370

Djibouti – 1,331

Egypt – 11,719

Equatorial Guinea – 594

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 202

Ethiopia – 306

Gabon – 1,320

(The) Gambia – 23

Ghana – 5,735

Guinea – 2,658

Guinea-Bissau – 969

Ivory Coast – 2,061

Kenya – 830

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 223

Libya – 65

Madagascar – 283

Malawi – 63

Mali – 835

Mauritania – 40

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,741

Mozambique – 129

Namibia – 16

Niger – 889

Nigeria- 5,621

Rwanda – 289

Sao Tome and Principe – 235

Senegal – 2,429

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 462

Somalia – 1,357

South Africa – 14,355

South Sudan – 298

Sudan – 2,289

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 298

Tunisia – 1,035

Uganda – 227

Zambia – 679

Zimbabwe – 42

