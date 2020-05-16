Coronavirus in Africa: 78,280 cases; 2,624 deaths; 29,245 recoveries

There are now more than over 70,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. There is no virus-free country in Africa as of May 13.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 16 at 7:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 78,280

Number of deaths = 2,624

Recoveries = 29,245

Active cases = 46,411

Infected countries = 54

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 6,629

Angola – 48

Benin – 339

Botswana – 24

Burkina Faso – 780

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 3,105

Cape Verde – 326

Central African Republic – 301

Chad – 428

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 391

DR Congo – 1,298

Djibouti – 1,309

Egypt – 11,228

Equatorial Guinea – 594

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 190

Ethiopia – 287

Gabon – 1,209

(The) Gambia – 23

Ghana – 5,638

Guinea – 2,473

Guinea-Bissau – 913

Ivory Coast – 2,017

Kenya – 781

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 219

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 238

Malawi – 63

Mali – 806

Mauritania – 29

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,652

Mozambique – 119

Namibia – 16

Niger – 885

Nigeria- 5,450

Rwanda – 287

Sao Tome and Principe – 235

Senegal – 2,310

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 447

Somalia – 1,284

South Africa – 13,524

South Sudan – 236

Sudan – 1,964

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 263

Tunisia – 1,035

Uganda – 203

Zambia – 654

Zimbabwe – 42

