Coronavirus in Africa: 75,380 cases; 2,563 deaths; 27,205 recoveries

There are now more than over 70,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. There is no virus-free country in Africa as of May 13.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 15 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 75,380

Number of deaths = 2,563

Recoveries = 27,205

Active cases = 45,612

Infected countries = 54

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 6,422

Angola – 48

Benin – 339

Botswana – 24

Burkina Faso – 773

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,954

Cape Verde – 315

Central African Republic – 143

Chad – 399

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 391

DR Congo – 1,242

Djibouti – 1,284

Egypt – 10,829

Equatorial Guinea – 583

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 187

Ethiopia – 272

Gabon – 1,104

(The) Gambia – 23

Ghana – 5,530

Guinea – 2,473

Guinea-Bissau – 913

Ivory Coast – 1,971

Kenya – 758

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 215

Libya – 63

Madagascar – 230

Malawi – 63

Mali – 779

Mauritania – 20

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,607

Mozambique – 115

Namibia – 16

Niger – 876

Nigeria- 5,162

Rwanda – 287

Sao Tome and Principe – 235

Senegal – 2,189

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 408

Somalia – 1,284

South Africa – 12,739

South Sudan – 231

Sudan – 1,818

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 238

Tunisia – 1,032

Uganda – 160

Zambia – 654

Zimbabwe – 37

