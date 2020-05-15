Coronavirus in Africa: 75,380 cases; 2,563 deaths; 27,205 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 70,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. There is no virus-free country in Africa as of May 13.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: May 15 at 7:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 75,380
- Number of deaths = 2,563
- Recoveries = 27,205
- Active cases = 45,612
- Infected countries = 54
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 6,422
- Angola – 48
- Benin – 339
- Botswana – 24
- Burkina Faso – 773
- Burundi – 15
- Cameroon – 2,954
- Cape Verde – 315
- Central African Republic – 143
- Chad – 399
- Comoros – 11
- Congo-Brazzaville – 391
- DR Congo – 1,242
- Djibouti – 1,284
- Egypt – 10,829
- Equatorial Guinea – 583
- Eritrea – 39
- Eswatini – 187
- Ethiopia – 272
- Gabon – 1,104
- (The) Gambia – 23
- Ghana – 5,530
- Guinea – 2,473
- Guinea-Bissau – 913
- Ivory Coast – 1,971
- Kenya – 758
- Lesotho – 1
- Liberia – 215
- Libya – 63
- Madagascar – 230
- Malawi – 63
- Mali – 779
- Mauritania – 20
- Mauritius – 332
- Morocco – 6,607
- Mozambique – 115
- Namibia – 16
- Niger – 876
- Nigeria- 5,162
- Rwanda – 287
- Sao Tome and Principe – 235
- Senegal – 2,189
- Seychelles – 11
- Sierra Leone – 408
- Somalia – 1,284
- South Africa – 12,739
- South Sudan – 231
- Sudan – 1,818
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 238
- Tunisia – 1,032
- Uganda – 160
- Zambia – 654
- Zimbabwe – 37
Kenya coronavirus: 758 cases; Tanzania border town new hotspot
Zambia coronavirus: 654 cases, border town with Tanzania records spike
Virus-free Mauritius says COVID-19 battle won, but war still on
Lagos coronavirus: 2,041 cases; 98-year-old woman, 25 others discharged