Coronavirus in Africa: 69,707 cases; 2,399 deaths; 24,141 recoveries

There are now more than over 69,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. Lesotho is the country holding out as of May 12.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 13 at 14:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 69,707

Number of deaths = 2,399

Recoveries = 24,141

Infected countries = 54

Virus-free countries = 0

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 6,067

Angola – 45

Benin – 327

Botswana – 24

Burkina Faso – 766

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,689

Cape Verde – 267

Central African Republic – 143

Chad – 357

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 333

DR Congo – 1,102

Djibouti – 1,256

Egypt – 10,093

Equatorial Guinea – 439

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 184

Ethiopia – 261

Gabon – 863

(The) Gambia – 23

Ghana – 5,127

Guinea – 2,298

Guinea-Bissau – 820

Ivory Coast – 1,857

Kenya – 715

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 211

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 186

Malawi – 57

Mali – 730

Mauritania – 9

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,418

Mozambique – 104

Namibia – 16

Niger – 854

Nigeria- 4,787

Rwanda – 286

Sao Tome and Principe – 208

Senegal – 1,995

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 338

Somalia – 1,170

South Africa – 11,350

South Sudan – 194

Sudan – 1,661

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 199

Tunisia – 1,032

Uganda – 126

Zambia – 441

Zimbabwe – 36

