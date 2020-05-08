Coronavirus in Africa: Over 54,000 cases; 2,073 deaths; 18,412 recoveries

There are now more than over 42,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: May 8 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 54,083

Number of deaths = 2,073

Recoveries = 18,412

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 5,128

Angola – 36

Benin – 140

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 736

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,267

Cape Verde – 218

Central African Republic – 94

Chad – 253

Comoros – 8

Congo-Brazzaville – 274

DR Congo – 897

Djibouti – 1,133

Egypt – 7,981

Equatorial Guinea – 439

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 153

Ethiopia – 191

Gabon – 504

(The) Gambia – 18

Ghana – 3,091

Guinea – 1,927

Guinea-Bissau – 564

Ivory Coast – 1,571

Kenya – 607

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 189

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 193

Malawi – 43

Mali – 650

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 5,548

Mozambique – 81

Namibia – 16

Niger – 781

Nigeria- 3,526

Rwanda – 271

Sao Tome and Principe – 187

Senegal – 1,492

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 231

Somalia – 928

South Africa – 8,232

South Sudan – 74

Sudan – 930

Tanzania – 480

Togo – 135

Tunisia – 1,026

Uganda – 101

Zambia – 153

Zimbabwe – 34

