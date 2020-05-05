Coronavirus in Africa: 47,131 cases; 1,845 deaths; 15,796 recoveries

There are now more than over 42,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: May 5 at 13:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 47,131

Number of deaths = 1,845

Recoveries = 15,796

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 4,648

Angola – 35

Benin – 96

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 672

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,104

Cape Verde – 175

Central African Republic – 85

Chad – 117

Comoros – 1

Congo-Brazzaville – 236

DR Congo – 682

Djibouti – 1,116

Egypt – 6,813

Equatorial Guinea – 315

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 116

Ethiopia – 145

Gabon – 367

(The) Gambia – 17

Ghana – 2,719

Guinea – 1,710

Guinea-Bissau – 413

Ivory Coast – 1,432

Kenya – 490

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 166

Libya – 63

Madagascar – 149

Malawi – 41

Mali – 580

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 5,153

Mozambique – 80

Namibia – 16

Niger – 755

Nigeria- 2,802

Rwanda – 261

Sao Tome and Principe – 23

Senegal – 1,329

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 178

Somalia – 656

South Africa – 7,220

South Sudan – 52

Sudan – 678

Tanzania – 480

Togo – 126

Tunisia – 1,018

Uganda – 97

Zambia – 137

Zimbabwe – 34

