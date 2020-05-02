Coronavirus in Africa: 40,575 cases; 1,692 deaths; 13,391 recoveries

There are now more than over 40,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: May 2 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 40,575

Number of deaths = 1,692

Recoveries = 13,391

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 4,154

Angola – 30

Benin – 90

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 649

Burundi – 11

Cameroon – 1,832

Cape Verde – 122

Central African Republic – 72

Chad – 73

Comoros – 1

Congo-Brazzaville – 229

DR Congo – 604

Djibouti – 1,097

Egypt – 5,895

Equatorial Guinea – 315

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 106

Ethiopia – 133

Gabon – 276

(The) Gambia – 12

Ghana – 2,074

Guinea – 1,537

Guinea-Bissau – 257

Ivory Coast – 1,333

Kenya – 411

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 152

Libya – 63

Madagascar – 132

Malawi – 37

Mali – 508

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 4,569

Mozambique – 79

Namibia – 16

Niger – 728

Nigeria- 2,170

Rwanda – 249

Sao Tome and Principe – 16

Senegal – 1,024

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 136

Somalia – 601

South Africa – 5,951

South Sudan – 45

Sudan – 533

Tanzania – 480

Togo – 123

Tunisia – 998

Uganda – 85

Zambia – 109

Zimbabwe – 40

